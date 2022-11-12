These new vegan products are delicious!

I am absolutely obsessed with the new "Vegan-style Buffalo Dip" at Trader Joe's. I promise I don't work for Trader Joe's, I just like sharing product recs if I find something I love. And this buffalo dip is a must-try. I currently eat it every morning, spread on toast. Its base is cauliflower, and it's low in calories and sugars. And it's so good – you should definitely try it. If you don't believe me, here's an in-depth review by a fellow convert at The Beet. It's one of many new vegan options at Trader Joe's – here's a list of others that folks are raving about. Enjoy!