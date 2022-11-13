Explore the world's abandoned amusement parks

Popkin
Image: Shutterstock

There's something inexplicably uncanny about walking through a once-bustling amusement park that has become a decaying ghost town. If you dig this kind of adventure, then Atlas Obscura's world tour of abandoned amusement parks is a bucket list worth checking out. The list includes a variety of amusement parks such as this abandoned Christmas themed park in Brazil,  this Atlantis themed park in Australia, and Germany's Spreepark which closed in 2002 and features carnivalesque structures and dinosaur statues. I have no clue about the legality of exploring these deserted amusement parks, so do it at your own risk. 