There's something inexplicably uncanny about walking through a once-bustling amusement park that has become a decaying ghost town. If you dig this kind of adventure, then Atlas Obscura's world tour of abandoned amusement parks is a bucket list worth checking out. The list includes a variety of amusement parks such as this abandoned Christmas themed park in Brazil, this Atlantis themed park in Australia, and Germany's Spreepark which closed in 2002 and features carnivalesque structures and dinosaur statues. I have no clue about the legality of exploring these deserted amusement parks, so do it at your own risk.
Explore the world's abandoned amusement parks
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- abandoned
- adventure
- Explore
A glimpse into the world of extreme snowboarding
These extreme snowboarders risk their lives for their passion. There isn't a ski lift out there that can take these brave souls high enough, so they use a helicopter to take them to their starting point. Just witnessing their adventure down the mountain made my palms sweat with second-hand adrenaline. In an interview, one of… READ THE REST
What is a "robinsonade?"
This is the fourth and final post excerpting The Adventurer's Glossary, a word-nerd exploration of the theory and practice of all sorts of adventure by my old friend and frequent Boing Boing contributor Josh Glenn. It's his third collaboration with the philosopher Mark Kingwell (who contributes a rousing yet erudite introduction) and the incredible cartoonist… READ THE REST
What is a "Gilligan Hitch?"
This is the third of four posts excerpting The Adventurer's Glossary, a word-nerd exploration of the theory and practice of all sorts of adventure by my old friend and frequent Boing Boing contributor Josh Glenn. It's his third collaboration with the philosopher Mark Kingwell (who contributes a rousing yet erudite introduction) and the incredible cartoonist… READ THE REST
This two-pack of mini utility flashlights are great for anytime after 3 PM now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For the last time ever, the clocks pushed an hour again, meaning it is very, very dark and gloomy out there. Daylight savings has previously reared its ugly head every year,… READ THE REST
Early Black Friday drops are here — get these language courses for $20
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Are you getting antsy waiting for Black Friday sales? We get the feeling. That's why we're so excited that Black Friday is already here! Every Friday this month, we're dropping amazing… READ THE REST
Take entertainment on the road with a $379 pre-Black Friday discount on this projector and portable screen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As we start to retreat into our holes this winter, activities become less and less exciting (unless you're into puzzles, in which case, you've got some work to do). That said, there's… READ THE REST