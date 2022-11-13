The Literature Clock tells the time by using a quote from a book. I checked the website at 5:58 pm, and it read "When he arrived it was nearly six o'clock, and the sun was setting full and warm, and the red light streamed in through the window and gave more colour to the pale cheeks.- Dracula, Bram Stoker". You can even choose an option to skip NSFW book quotes if you're using the site in a classroom setting, or if you're in a prim and proper mood. Either way, the Literature Clock is a way to nerd out while you keep track time.