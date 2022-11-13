The Literature Clock tells the time by using a quote from a book. I checked the website at 5:58 pm, and it read "When he arrived it was nearly six o'clock, and the sun was setting full and warm, and the red light streamed in through the window and gave more colour to the pale cheeks.- Dracula, Bram Stoker". You can even choose an option to skip NSFW book quotes if you're using the site in a classroom setting, or if you're in a prim and proper mood. Either way, the Literature Clock is a way to nerd out while you keep track time.
The literature clock tells the time by using a quote from a book
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- literature
- nerdy
WRITE 'N' FIGHT is a new video game where famous authors punch each other
From the official synopsis on Steam: The greatest writers of all time are fighting each other in the arenas that were inspired by their work. Each character can summon his own "magic" arena where he becomes the boss of the level for a short amount of time. Each character can be knocked out with one… READ THE REST
The rise, fall and reboot of The Backrooms
Samantha Culp brilliantly distills the peculiar fandom around The Backrooms: a literary-expository subculture built around one of the most subtly disquieting images ever posted online. The uncanny photo, origin still unknown, inspired dread but also intense creativity. Fans drew, wrote and developed art, stories and games which spread the memetic horror to new audiences. This… READ THE REST
Famous authors' plots explained
The Fence reports All Possible Plots By Major Authors: "We praise canonical authors for their boundless imagination. Then why do all their plots feel the same?" [via Metafilter] W Shakespeare You become King. This turns out to have been a very big mistake. READ THE REST
Early Black Friday drops are here — get these language courses for $20
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Are you getting antsy waiting for Black Friday sales? We get the feeling. That's why we're so excited that Black Friday is already here! Every Friday this month, we're dropping amazing… READ THE REST
Take entertainment on the road with a $379 pre-Black Friday discount on this projector and portable screen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As we start to retreat into our holes this winter, activities become less and less exciting (unless you're into puzzles, in which case, you've got some work to do). That said, there's… READ THE REST
Celebrate 11/11 with these super fun mop slippers for only $11.11
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Mopping your floors can feel daunting, but you need to walk on them eventually! So why not do both at once? You can spice up your cleaning routine as you walk… READ THE REST