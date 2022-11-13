The Saga Begins, Weird Al's 1999 Star Wars parody

As we anxiously wait for the biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," let's revisit Weird Al's official video from 1999 for "The Saga Begins," a spoof song about Anakin Skywalker set to Don McClean's "American Pie."

Here is the chorus so you can learn to sing along – if you don't already know the words.

"Oh

My my this here Anakin guy

May be Vader someday later – now he's just a small fry

He left his home and kissed his mommy goodbye

Sayin' "Soon I'm gonna be a Jedi, Soon I'm gonna be a Jedi"

It is an epically imaginative and belly-rolling tale of adventure, uncertainty, and ridiculousness.

