Trash Theory looks at the many firsts and lasting influences of The Damned

First UK punk single, first UK punk band to play abroad, first UK full-length punk album, first charting punk album in the UK, first UK band to tour the US, first UK punk band to release a second album. These are the many firsts of UK's The Damned, one of the most influential British punk bands.

This "New British Canon" video on Trash Theory looks at this seminal band before, during, and after their rise in UK and their massive influence on the music that came after them.

See The Damned today in this recent Boing Boing piece:

And this on the making of "New Rose:"