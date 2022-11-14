Convicted Capitol rioter Dr. Simone Gold is accused of spending Covid quack organization's money on luxury items

Mark Frauenfelder
Dr. Nicole Gold by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America - Simone Gold, CC BY-SA 2.0

Dr. Simone Gold, the J6-rioting, Trump-loving founder of the Covid pseudoscience group America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), is being accused by her fellow quacks of using organization funds on private jet trips, a mansion, and her underwear-model boyfriend, according to The Daily Beast.

AFLDS is tearing itself apart in a fight over what Gold's rivals describe as her extravagant spending using the group's funds. The alleged purchases include $100,000 on a single private jet trip and $50,000 a month in Gold's personal expenses. Much of the controversy has centered on AFLDS's purchase of a $3.6 million mansion in Naples, Florida., where Gold lives with her boyfriend: a much younger underwear model and fellow Capitol rioter.

Gold isn't backing down, penning threatening emails to board members and describing herself, alternately, as a "popular folk hero," a "rainmaker," and an avenging "lioness."