Jay Leno hospitalized after suffering burns in garage fire

Jay Leno is recovering at a burn center after suffering serious burns to his face and hands from a gasoline fire in his garage, according to Variety and KTLA. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," the former Tonight Show host said.

From Variety:

TMZ reported that Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a fire erupted in his Los Angeles car garage. One of the cars reportedly burst into flames and left Leno with burns on his face. Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center for his injuries. News of Leno's health was first reported by People magazine. The comedian was scheduled to take part in a Las Vegas financial conference on Sunday but had to cancel his appearance due to a "serious medical emergency." Leno's facial burns were not disclosed at the time.

"Jay Leno is in stable condition and he's receiving treatment here at the burn center to his face and his hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," the hospital told KTLA.

"[He] is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well-wishes and he wants to let everyone know he's doing well and that he's in the 'best burn center in the United States.'"

We wish him a speedy and full recovery.