Mike Pence, coward that he is, finally turns on Trump

On Jan. 6, 2020, Donald Trump's supporters set out to "hang Mike Pence," his own vice president, after Pence refused to use his authority to block the certification of Trump's election defeat. Since then, Pence has avoided criticism of his old boss, downplayed the violence on Capitol Hill that he escaped, and even blamed Democrats for it. On Sunday, he finally blamed Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said then-President Donald Trump "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building" with his words and actions during the Jan. 6 riot in 2021. Pence, whose memoir "So Help Me God" is being released this week, added: "The president's words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem."