Moronic "prankster" arrested for disturbing the peace at an Apple Store in Dallas

This video was recorded at an Apple store in Dallas Texas. It shows one man hitting another man with a shopping bag because he was angry that the man cut in front of him for help from a clerk. The police responded immediately and threatened to arrest the assaulter. Eventually, the assaulter admitted it was a prank for YouTube, and that the two men knew each other. The police were not satisfied with this explanation, saying the store customers were frightened and didn't know if the scuffle would escalate, possibly with someone, pulling a gun out of their waistband. One of the cops says, "I know your dumbass videos."

The video cuts to the prankster walking out of jail, seemingly pleased with being arrested. He is especially proud of the jail-issued slippers he was given.

Thumbnail: 1000 Words/Shutterstock.com