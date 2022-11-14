Someone just paid $200,000 for Steve Jobs's rotting Birkenstocks

Some punter just dropped $218,750 for a pair of Steve Jobs's rotting suede Birkenstock Arizona sandals. According to Julien's Auctions "the cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use." Now the lucky winner can feel what it's like to walk a mile in Jobs's shoes. From the listing:

Jobs would wear this particular pair of sandals in the 1970's and 1980's. This pair of Birkenstock sandals were previously owned by Mark Sheff, the house manager to Steve Jobs. In an article with Business Insider, Sheff states that he acquired these Birkenstocks and other items because, "he [Jobs] kept very few things," he continues,

"We kept some, shared some with the landscapers and friends and brought some to Goodwill. The collection we ended up with is quite random."