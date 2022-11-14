A teacher in Pflugerville, Texas, was filmed telling students that he believed in white racial superiority: "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I believe my race is the superior one." He'll not be teaching them anything else, though, as administrators suspended him after the tape went viral.
Texas teacher suspended after declaring white racial superiority to class
