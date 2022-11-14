Texas teacher suspended after declaring white racial superiority to class

Rob Beschizza
The Pflugerville teacher, in a screengrab from the viral footage

A teacher in Pflugerville, Texas, was filmed telling students that he believed in white racial superiority: "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I believe my race is the superior one." He'll not be teaching them anything else, though, as administrators suspended him after the tape went viral.