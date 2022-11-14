The finished sequel to Scoob! will apparently never see the light of day

When the first trailer for the Scooby Doo CGI movie Scoob! hit the internet, fans assumed that the movie would spawn sequels. Outside of the dominant superhero genre, one of the other sectors of Hollywood that's almost always profitable are those family-friendly computer-animated flicks. The upcoming Super Mario Bros movie from Illumination stands as evidence of how keen most companies are to find ingress into the intensely lucrative genre. Similar to Super Mario, Scooby-Doo has remained a massive pop culture figure with children despite being several decades old. As a result, everyone expected Scoob! to dominate the box office.

However, Covid-19 dampened the movie's debut, as it was one of the first films to hit HBO Max due to the first leg of quarantine. Even though the film had a turbulent debut, a Scoob! sequel was quickly greenlit. And now, thanks to the continued volatility at Warner Brothers, the completed Scoob! sequel will never see the light of day. The story is even more confusing because WB knew the film would never screen but demanded the creators to finish it anyway.