This guy put water inside his acoustic guitar to produce some incredible sounds

You have to love the versatility of the guitar. Depending on whoever is wielding the instrument, the sounds and genre generated will be incredibly diverse. In the hands of the Mexican duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, the guitar produces an exotic and playful sound that lures you in with seductive energy. In contrast, the powerful and mournful chords of Robert Johnson and B.B. King exude a somber energy that perfectly compliments the gloomy atmosphere and lyrics associated with the Blues genre. And that's not even accounting for the range of sonic potential available with the electric variant of the guitar.

Of all the various ways one can approach playing the guitar, I have to admit that filling the instrument's interior with water is probably the strangest idea I've ever seen. I mean, sure, it's incredibly detrimental to the long-term health of the instrument, but so is bashing it on the stage like The Who. In the video linked above, the musician Bernth fills his acoustic guitar with water and subsequently plays a killer track.