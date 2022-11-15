Japanese convenience stores introduce hot bottled water

Asahi is making plastic bottles of water that are meant to be served hot. They're being marketed to people who don't want coffee or tea, but still want to be warmed up with a hot beverage on a wintry day. The bottles will be sold in convenience stores.

One day, someone will invent an insulated bottle that keeps liquids hot or cold. Until then, buy these plastic bottles of hot water from your local convenience stores.

From Japan Today: