Jared and Ivanka won't attend Trump's campaign launch, and Murdoch won't back him

Jared and Ivanka are independently wealthy, thanks to Jared's criminal father and his multibillion-dollar deal with the unpleasant Saudi royal family. They can tell Trump "no." Junior and Eric, on the other hand, are dependent on their tyrannical dad, and if they don't do everything he orders, they'll get cut off and end up pitching timeshares in Dubai to make ends meet.

Rupert Murdoch's NY Post reported that Trump is "begging" Jared and Ivanka to join him on stage tonight when he announces his third presidential run.

From the NY Post:

"Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around … but so far she's resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared," one insider said. "They both feel they got burned in Washington and don't want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign." The couple's stubbornness has created "extra behind-the-scenes tension," the source added, since Ivanka's brothers Donald Jr. and Eric are all in on yet another White House bid by their 76-year-old father — as are their respective significant others, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that Murdoch told Trump he will not support his White House bid:

Last week, Murdoch's influential media empire, including right-leaning Fox News, his flagship paper the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post, each rounded on Trump, calling him a loser and a flop responsible for dragging the Republicans into "one political fiasco after another". "We have been clear with Donald. There have been conversations between them during which Rupert made it clear to Donald that we cannot back another run for the White House," a senior News Corp source told the i newspaper.

Things aren't looking great for the former MAGA kingmaker.