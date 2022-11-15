They say timing is everything, and Liz Cheney's timing couldn't be any better. At least when it comes to trolling failed MAGA candidate Kari Lake.

On October 28, an overly confident Lake wrote Cheney a snide letter "thanking" the anti-Trump Republican for her "anti-endorsement." Cheney had urged voters to cast a ballot for anyone other than Big Liar Lake.

"Thank you for your generous in-kind contribution to my campaign. Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite," Lake's four-paragraph jab to the Wyoming Congresswoman began, ending with "Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics…" (See letter below.)

And rather than immediately respond, Cheney patiently sat on Lake's tweet, waiting for just the right moment — which was minutes after Lake's defeat was announced Monday evening — to respond.

"You're welcome, @Kari Lake," she shot back in a delayed response that puts "comedic timing" into a whole new context.