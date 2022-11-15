LizzyGator chapel will fulfill for your alt-wedding dreams

Check out this funky wedding chapel in Pilot Point, Texas. It's called the "LizzyGator" and is the brainchild of Elizabeth Jones and Chris Duncan, who built the chapel from the ground up during the pandemic. This short video at NBCDFW describes the chapel and introduces the couple behind it. Visit Pilot Point provides additional information:

This unique venue is available for weddings, events, concerts, corporate team meetings, or anything else your heart can dream up. Our little gem also offers a remarkable Bed & Breakfast Suite with stunning views of the North Texas countryside.

The LizzyGator website describes the venue and some of the themes available for couples wanting to tie the knot there:

Your venue selection must be a reflection of your unique style and taste. It sets the tone for the entire event. LizzyGator sets a tone of whimsical fun with our breathtakingly unique adornments, lighting, furniture, and structures. We provide a magnificent stage to set your perfect theme. Here are just a handful of the themes we are perfectly fit to accommodate:



Alice in Wonderland

Steam Punk

Tim Burton

Fairy-tail

Storybook

Gothic

Bohemian

Biker

Viking

. . .and so, so much more.

It definitely looks like something straight out of a Tim Burton movie. If you need a funky wedding chapel, you know where to go!