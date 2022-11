Technically, Twitter's new Head of Communications sketch (below) is just a "parody." But is it really? Watch Desi Lydic's imaginary take on Twitter's real-life new — and doomed — hire, Spokesperson Rebecca Hahn, and tell me just where reenactment ends and parody begins.

(And as of today, I can't find any recent news on the real Rebecca Hahn, whose status has become as confusing as the latest Twitter checkmark.)

Front page thumbnail image: Desi Lydic / The Daily Show (screengrab)