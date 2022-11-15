Watch this 10-year-old boy cleverly thwart a would-be kidnapper

10-year-old Sammy queen of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, was walking home when a woman started following him. She asked him where his parents were and told him she knew his family. She also said he was supposed to come with her. Sammy wisely didn't trust her and walked into a store. While the would-be kidnapper waited outside with the door propped open, Sammy walked up to the clerk behind the counter and whispered in her ear, telling her to pretend to be his mother. The clerk approached the woman, who backed away from the door. Then the clerk locked the door, and the woman ran off. Police later found he would-be kidnapper, and she has been referred to mental health services. Channel 6 news in Philadelphia has a security camera footage colon

Thumbnail image: Roman Chazov/Shutterstock.com