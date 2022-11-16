Actor Andy Dick receives jail sentence for groping an Uber driver, must register as a sex offender

Andy Dick, the unpleasant 56-year-old actor and comedian, received a 90-day-jail sentence yesterday for sexual battery. Dick was accused of groping an Uber driver and must register as a sex offender.

According to The Blast, Dick will also have to "complete 52 Alcoholics Anonymous sessions, 52 sexual compulsion anonymous sessions, 12 mental health counseling sessions, and pay restitution to the victim."

Dick has a long string of odious criminal behavior. In 2019, Dick was convicted of sexual battery for assaulting a woman on the sidewalk. He received a 14-day sentence. Before that, he was arrested for felony domestic battery after his ex-boyfriend said Dick hit him on the head with a liquor bottle. And before that, Dick was arrested for felony sexual battery for allegedly assaulting a man at a campground.

Last month Dick was arrested on a charge of felony burglary for stealing power tools at a construction site. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.