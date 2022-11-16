All 285 issues of Nintendo Power magazine available for free download at Archive.org

Nintendo Power was a print magazine published from 1988 to 2012, essentially from the heyday of the NES through the introduction of the Wii U console. Nearly all the issues have been scanned and available online at varying quality in different places, but now, a retrogamer called Gumball has made the entire run of 285 issues available in CBR format on Archive.org. The majority of the scans come via Retromags, a project to archive videogame print magazine of yore.

"I've been collecting manuals and stuff for systems I grew up with," Gumball wrote on Reddit. "It is a big piece of a lot of kid's childhoods and gaming history, so I think it's important that they are available for everyone to read."

Now you're reminiscing with power. Above, a flip through the first issue.