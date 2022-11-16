"Full House" star is full of bigotry

Candace Cameron Bure, the actor who portrayed DJ Tanner on both Full House and Fuller House, has declared herself to be on the side of bigotry. Bure announced her new partnership with a cable tv channel that intends only to portray marriage as it could be in their Christian Fascist dreamland, between a man and his property. Bure's statement is drawing ire from co-stars and concerned citizens alike.

TMZ:

The "Full House" star recently said she'd be focusing on "traditional" families when it comes to future programming at the Great American Family network … of which she's now the chief creative officer … this after parting ways with her longtime home at the Hallmark Channel.

What she means by that … portraying heterosexual relationships, and not same-sex couples. Of course, her remarks are catching a lot of backlash from a number of people and orgs … perhaps most notably from GLAAD, which famously advocates for LGBTQ interests.

GLAAD slammed Candace, saying … "It's irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion. I'd love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family's traditions." They went on to say CCB is out of touch, while calling on GAF stakeholders to take a stand if they cared about equality/representation.