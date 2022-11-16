Get access to Microsoft Office for only $40

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There are some tools in this world that are unbeatable. Try as they may, nothing really comes close to the OG. Every good thing has likely been imitated but never replicated. Think velcro, Command Strips, etc. If you're talking about software in these terms, the absolutely staple OG has got to be Microsoft Office. Of course, it features a comprehensive suite of apps installed on virtually every computer in the world, but there's more to these programs than you think.

For a very limited time, you can have it for yourself at long last with the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License. It's rare that you find Microsoft Office on sale, much less when it's this much on sale. It's bound to make your professional and personal life a whole lot easier– likely more than you even expect. So don't wait to invest.

Whether you're looking for a better system to manage your data and documents or simply want to make yourself a professional weapon, MS Office Professional is an absolute must, plus, this edition is chock full of updated features. In other words, this isn't the same MS Office you likely grew up using.

The ribbon-based user interface allows for quick access to the wealth of features available. That means it's easy as can be to customize font, layout, and indentation size of the type in documents and much more. Your documents are about to look much more aesthetically appealing, which can't hurt your work at the real office.

In case you aren't familiar with all the programs in this bundle, you'll get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access in a one-time purchase. One certified buyer wrote of the bundle: "Great price for the product!" so you can trust that it's the real deal.

The Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License normally costs $349, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $39.99, which is over 80% off.

Prices subject to change.