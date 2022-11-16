House cat fends off bully with a simple yoga pose (video)

Sometimes size doesn't matter if you've got the attitude down — as in downward dog, that is. Take the house cat below, for instance, whose meal was interrupted by a bobcat twice its size who swaggered up to the bowl. Rather than running off in fear, the cat stood its ground, immediately pivoting into yoga's most famous posture. As the bobcat then tried to sniff — and perhaps intimidate — the cat, the kitty remained steadfast in his sloped pose, even adding a low growl for good measure. The bobcat wasn't sure what the heck it was dealing with and soon left the scene in utter confusion, allowing the cat to carry on with its meal in peace.

Via Ring

