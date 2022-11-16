Musk's latest edict stinks of desperation

I have never seen the adage "the beatings will continue until morale improves" applied so reverently as Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk shows the world his skills as a manager. Musk's latest email to the few who remain after his $44B Twitter purchase demands employees click-to-signup to signup for his continuing fun fair, or be bestowed a severance package that looks far better than any future working for Twitter.

CNN:

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in the memo. "This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

In the memo, Musk goes on to outline how Twitter will be "much more engineering-driven" and then gives staff an ultimatum. "If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," directing staff to what appears to be an online form.

Musk said any employee who has not done so by 5 p.m. ET on Thursday will receive three months severance. The Washington Post was first to report the memo.