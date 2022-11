The Washington Examiner called Trump a "loser" after his 2024 presidential announcement last night, and The New York Post twisted the knife with the front-page headline "Florida Man Makes Announcement" and by putting the text after a 26-page jump.

People are thanking the paper's owner, Rupert Murdoch, for so conspiciously ditching Trump. I'd like to suggest that you should not accept and praise Rupert Murdoch as the kingmaker of politics in America as he has been in England.