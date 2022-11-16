Turns out Russian missile that hit Poland last night was misfire by Ukraine

Last night, a Russian-made missile hit farm in south-eastern Poland, killing two people. It turns out that the missile was almost certainly not launched by Russia but rather Ukraine. Analysis suggests it detonation in Poland was an accident and the missile was launched "to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks," says NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

The mishap occurred "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine," Stoltenberg says.

From CNBC: