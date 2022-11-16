Turns out Russian missile that hit Poland last night was misfire by Ukraine

Last night, a Russian-made missile hit farm in south-eastern Poland, killing two people. It turns out that the missile was almost certainly not launched by Russia but rather Ukraine. Analysis suggests it detonation in Poland was an accident and the missile was launched "to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks," says NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.
The mishap occurred "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine," Stoltenberg says.
From CNBC:
"But let me be clear, this is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," he said.
The comments come after the alliance's North Atlantic Council held an emergency meeting following the missile strike that hit Poland on Tuesday night, killing two civilians[…]
Those assessments came after Biden said Tuesday that it was "unlikely" the missile was fired from Russia, citing the trajectory of the rocket. President Andrzej Duda of Poland said Wednesday that there was no indication that this was an intentional attack on Poland.
"There are many indications that it was an air defense missile, which unfortunately fell on Polish territory," [Poland president Andrzej] Duda said.