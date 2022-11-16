Woman with one hand unboxes her new 3D-printed prosthetic arm

Abby is a musician, a YouTuber, and someone living with one hand. She has a full left arm and hand and a right arm to the elbow.

On Abshow, her YouTube channel, she chronicles her adventure and challenges in living a full life with only one full arm and five fingers. Abby is a drummer and attaches a drumstick to her right elbow to play.

In this video, Abby unboxes a 3D-printed arm sent to her by Unlimited Tomorrow. The reaction she has as he holds objects in her right hand for the first time is incredibly moving. She can't get over what it feels like and you can see the rush of future possibilities dawning on her.