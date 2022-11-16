World Cup "fan village" being compared to disastrous Fyre Festival (video)

Qatar has been prepping for the FIFA World Cup for 10 years, building stadiums, a new airport, new roads, and much more (to the detriment of at least 6,500 migrant workers, who have died since the constructions began).

And their latest project? A "fan village" of shipping containers and tents, each that cost around $200–$300 per night, that will accommodate 60,000 out of 130,000 soccer fans expected to attend, according to Yahoo! Sport.

But oops, someone posted a sneak-peek of the "deluxe" accommodations on social media (see video below), and now commenters are half-jokingly comparing the village to the disastrous Fyre Festival.

"Major Fyre Festival vibes emanating from Qatar. … looks like something out of an amateur horror film," said one of the many repelled commenters (see responses below).

Honestly, the "rooms" don't look that bad to me — if you don't mind a plastic sheet for a door, bare-bones furnishings, and no AC unit in sight — but responses to the video tell a different story. Let the games begin!

Fan rooms in Qatar for the World Cup fans 🥴



Fyre Festival much?

pic.twitter.com/g48YlBSdPx — OutKick (@Outkick) November 15, 2022

Fyre festival has moved to Qatar this year!!! https://t.co/UPOXH3tAB0 — King Petty (@kingabe87) November 15, 2022

Lolling at the state of fans' accommodation in Qatar. These rooms cost $200 a night and there was $300bn spent on the world cup, none of it on solid walls. https://t.co/3kYT9BNI6M — Leo Kearse – comedian – see my videos on YouTube (@LeoKearse) November 15, 2022

Qatar World Cup is a mess. Accommodation like this and paying people to act as fans 😂 https://t.co/FNINizYfx7 — Guy Wilson (@G_Wilson20) November 15, 2022

Major Fyre Festival vibes emanating from Qatar. Yet another reason Qatar had no business "winning" (or buying) the rights to the World Cup– the critical fan infrastructure was hastily cobbled together and looks like something out of an amateur horror film. #Qatar2022 https://t.co/OThXC84CSB — Paul Dawkins (@Paul__Dawkins) November 16, 2022

