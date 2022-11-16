World Cup "fan village" being compared to disastrous Fyre Festival (video)

Qatar has been prepping for the FIFA World Cup for 10 years, building stadiums, a new airport, new roads, and much more (to the detriment of at least 6,500 migrant workers, who have died since the constructions began).
And their latest project? A "fan village" of shipping containers and tents, each that cost around $200–$300 per night, that will accommodate 60,000 out of 130,000 soccer fans expected to attend, according to Yahoo! Sport.
But oops, someone posted a sneak-peek of the "deluxe" accommodations on social media (see video below), and now commenters are half-jokingly comparing the village to the disastrous Fyre Festival.
"Major Fyre Festival vibes emanating from Qatar. … looks like something out of an amateur horror film," said one of the many repelled commenters (see responses below).
Honestly, the "rooms" don't look that bad to me — if you don't mind a plastic sheet for a door, bare-bones furnishings, and no AC unit in sight — but responses to the video tell a different story. Let the games begin!
Front page thumbnail image: View Apart / shutterstock.com