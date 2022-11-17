Having seen a movie, Herschel Walker no longer wants to be a vampire and is now on team werewolf

In an exciting campaign announcement, Herschel Walker, in a tight run-off election to become Georgia's next US Senator, has declared he would rather be a werewolf. It is unclear which vampire vs. werewolf film the clandestine abortion funding Senate candidate watched, but it changed his opinion on which team he wants to play for. Vampires are still cool people, but as a werewolf can kill them, Walker is switching sides.

Flip flopper!

Business Insider:

Walker, a Republican who is headed to a December runoff against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, regaled a Georgia audience this week with the plot details of a vampire movie he said he was recently watching late at night.

"I don't know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not?" the congressional candidate said. "But let me tell you something that I found out: A werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that."

"So, I don't want to be a vampire anymore," Walker added, without further context. "I want to be a werewolf."