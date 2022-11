The function of a thermostat is to sense the air temperate and activate the furnace when the temperature drops below the set point. If your thermostat malfunctions, you can take its place by connecting the red and white wires behind the thermostat yourself.

By the way, Everyday Home Repairs is an excellent YouTube channel. The videos, explanations, and sound quality are top-notch.

Thumbnail image: Everyday Home Repairs/YouTube