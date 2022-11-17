Ignoring employment law, Elon finds new and exciting ways to get Twitter sued

Jason Weisberger
Elon Musk Horse Trader

I doubt advertisers will be drawn back to Twitter by the rash of bold employment lawsuits the new management "team" is earning. It would appear, via Tweet, that failure to "Click Here" on Musk's special pledge of allegiance is being considered a resignation. The tweets suggest employees who have not signed on for extra abuse will be released without benefits, which seems sure to generate more billable hours for the only people who could be happy with Elon Musk, his lawyers.