Pelosi steps down

Nancy Pelosi says she will not be running for Minority Leader, marking the end of her 19-year tenure as the Democratic Party's leader in the U.S. House of Representatives. Her decision comes a day after Republicans learned they would take a slim majority in the House, following midterm elections in which Democrats did better than than pundits expected. An effective tactician who could ram through legislation no matter how dead the media declared it, Pelosi says she'll remain in congress for at least the rest of her current term.

In her two stints as speaker, Pelosi presided over a laundry list of major political milestones and crises, as well as two impeachment proceedings against then-President Donald Trump. She navigated Congress during the 2008 financial crisis, the tumultuous battle to pass the Affordable Care Act and the efforts to approve trillions of dollars in coronavirus-related relief funds. More recently, she steered the House to pass a major infrastructure bill and the sweeping legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which included tax and health-care provisions. … Democrats are looking for younger figures to usher in a new generation of leadership.