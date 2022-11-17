When asked why he supported known liars who were clearly on the side of the mob that wanted to kill him, former Vice-President Mike Pence stated that his loyalties are to the Republican party. This blind loyalty and seemingly self-destructive behavior further illustrate just how close the United States came to toppling. It is unclear why Pence chose to break with his former boss that one time on January 6th, after blindly being Satan's lapdog for the rest of his term.
Pence ranks his loyalties: lying Republicans come with his vengeful god
