The new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated film will feature a young adult version of the cast

When Netflix announced that they were going to make a live-action series based on Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender, fans of the show were initially skeptical of the project's quality. Similar to Avatar's lukewarm cinematic history, Netlfix's track record for adapting cartoons into live-action has been misguided at best and abysmal at worst. To ease Avatar fans' apprehension, Netflix decided to bring the series' original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, onto the project. Unfortunately, the creators eventually left the gig, causing fans to become apprehensive all over again.

However, there was a silver lining to DiMartino and Konietzko exiting Netflix's live-action Avatar. Once the duo had a free dance card, they started working on a trilogy of animated films based on their classic series. The first of which will feature Aang and his friends as young adults. The film will help fans bridge the narrative gap between the original series and The Legend of Korra.