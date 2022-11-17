Even Trump's frequent sniffling isn't as energetic as it once was, as seen in the latest MeidasTouch video titled #TrumpIsDone. In the video, the enfeebled authoritarian soporifically drones about the United States being "a nation in decline, we are a failing nation," the fact that "nobody can remember" Angela Merkel, and how proud he is to be the first to coin groups of migrants as "caravans." While it's never a safe bet to rule Trump out, the video's overall impression is of a failed tyrant who is struggling to stay relevant, and awake.
Video showcases Trump's dull, low-energy persona
