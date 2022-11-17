Watch the trailer for "5-25-77," a romance film about seeing STAR WARS

5-25-77 is a new coming-of-age film from writer-director Patrick Read Johnson, set on the backdrop of the world premiere of the first Star Wars movie. Here's the IMDB premise:

Alienated, hopeful-filmmaker Pat Johnson's epic story growing up in rural Illinois, falling in love, and becoming the first fan of the movie that changed everything.

The film is apparently pseudo-autobiographical — Johnson, who is clearly a filmmaker, did see the movie on its opening night, and has developing this movie in some form or another for over twenty years.

It looks saccharine but sweet nonetheless. The movie is out now on VOD/digital platforms.