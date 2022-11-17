'Where the Wild Things Are' is Brooklyn Public Library's 'most borrowed' book

The Brooklyn Public Library is celebrating its 125th birthday with a list of its 125 most checked-out books in its history. The countdown started on October 27 with #125, Judy Blume's Are you there God? It's me, Margaret, and concluded November 14 with Maurice Sendak's seminal work Where the Wild Things Are at number one.

NPR:

The library has 163 copies of Maurice Sendak's 1963 Caldecott Medal-winning book. The Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) considered multiple factors when coming up with its list, such as years since publication, bestseller lists and checkout and circulation data, it said in a news release.

About Brooklyn Public Library:

On November 30, 1896, the Brooklyn Common Council passed a resolution to establish Brooklyn Public Library to nurture "the minds of the people and lay the foundation of a better civilization for the future." The first branch, Bedford Library, opened in a former public school building and soon after Andrew Carnegie funded the construction of 21 more branches across the borough.

Brooklyn Public Library continued to grow throughout the 20th century and into the 21st. There are now 61 BPL branches in every neighborhood across the borough and outreach sites in schools, homeless shelters, senior centers and jails.