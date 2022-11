A German shepherd is smitten with what used to belong to the birds, using a cement birdbath for all of his needs. First it's a wading pool to play in, then a bowl to drink from, and finally a refreshing bed to plop down in as the doggo enjoys the sunny outdoors. And no, as his canine buddy noticed, there's no room for sharing. (See video of the "German shepbird" below.)

Image: scrapitsideways / shutterstock.com