AirPod Pros are functionally pretty close to hearing aids

Apple AirPod Pros "may have the potential to be a hearing assistive device for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss," according to a new scientific study. The researchers from Taipei Veterans General Hospital and colleagues compared the electroacoustic features of hearing aids with AirPods and found that in some situations, AirPod Pros matched prescription hearing aids on four out of five industry standard metrics for personal sound amplification products (PSAPs).

"No significant differences were found regarding speech perception between AirPods Pro and hearing aids in quiet but not with the presence of background noises," the scientists wrote in a technical paper.

From Ars Technica: