Get early Black Friday savings on this Shark Tank-approved electric carving knife

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

As holiday parties and gatherings pop up over the next few weeks, you'll want to ensure your kitchen tools are ready to go. The Mighty Carver Electric Knife is on sale for the low price of $64.99 (reg. $83). Plus, During our Every Friday is Black Friday sale, we're dropping prices on super fun products every Friday of November, so watch for next Friday's drop.

Hosting can be stressful as your guests arrive, and there are still mountains of food waiting to be sliced. The Mighty Carver Electric Knife can cut your preparation time in half and save you from spending countless hours in the kitchen. The dual stainless steel blades are potent and can be used on any type of food. The blade guard feature keeps your fingers safe while achieving smooth, consistent carving. You'll have the turkey, ham, and baguette on the table in minutes, so you can focus more on enjoying your company and less on food prep.

The Mighty Carver Electric Knife is sure to be a conversation piece and become a family tradition for years to come. Although it looks and sounds like a real chainsaw, it's lightweight and easy to operate. The ergonomic handle and simple blade release were designed to give you complete control. Imagine whipping out a look-alike chainsaw at the Thanksgiving table! Let the laughter begin and the photo-taking commence.

After friends and family have left, the house is quiet, and all that's left is the aftermath, the Mighty Carver has a bar release for simple cleaning. It can be disassembled quickly and stowed away safely until your next big event. So save the rest of the mess for the morning, and feel free to say, "And to all, a good night!"

This unique electric knife was a Shark Tank Winner and makes a fantastic gift for those who are typically hard to shop for! Verified customer Ania shared, "Great design, sturdy parts, easy to use. And it's really cool knife to pose for pictures."

This Black Friday deal was released ahead of the most anticipated shopping day of the year, so you don't have to wait for a better price! Get the Mighty Carver Electric Knife for only $64.99 or 23% off — no coupon necessary.

Prices subject to change.