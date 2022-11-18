Here we go again: Los Angeles county "strongly recommends" indoor masking as Covid cases rise

Covid-19 cases are on the upswing in Los Angeles County again, and officials are asking people to voluntarily wear masks while indoors. The county is reporting approximately 1500 new cases a day, compared to 1300 per day last week, and a 52% jump since the beginning of the month.

From ABC 7:

The county shifted back to "strongly recommending" indoor mask wearing on Thursday when the local seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 infections rose to 100 per 100,000 residents, up from 86 per 100,000 a week ago. The rate the previous week was 65 per 100,000 residents.

"Now it is strongly recommended that all individuals wear a high-quality mask that fits well in the following settings: in public indoor spaces; when using public transit, including buses, ride-shares, taxis and medical transport; correctional and detention facilities; and homeless and emergency shelters," Davis said.