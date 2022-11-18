Keep up with the latest Twitter meltdown news at this site dedicated to monitoring Musk's daily f*ckups

Elon Musk is to Twitter is what Billy McFarland is to the Fyre Festival, and just as entertaining to watch as he screws up everything he touches. A new website called Twitter is Going Great! covers all the latest developments in the ongoing Twitter/Musk disaster.

You can filter the news by tag ( Bye-Bye, Call the Lawyers, Elon the Engineer, General Mayhem, Line Go Down, No-One Minding the Store, Rise of the Robots, Sickening Sycophants, Sleeping Under the Desk, and Twitter Blue) or elect to read the full firehose.

From today's report so far: