Matt Berry reads hilariously prurient Matt Stone memo to the MPAA

Gareth Branwyn

In this Letters Live video, British actor and musician, Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The IT Crowd, The Might Boosh) reads a memo Matt Stone sent to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) during the production of his and Trey Parker's South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999).

Obviously written in response to "notes" received from the film rating organization, Stone seems to take perverse pleasure in writing lines like: "We left in both the fisting and the rim job references" and "we did cut the word 'hole' from 'asshole' as per our conversation."

Stone ends the letter with a PS: "This is my favorite memo ever."