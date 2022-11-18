Quentin Tarantino reveals his next project

A few years ago, Quentin Tarantino announced he was eyeing retirement after his 10th feature film. Tarantino has frequently compared directors to boxers, claiming that both have a finite window of activity where their skills can flourish. However, in Tarantino's estimation, practitioners that find themselves on the wrong side of the window are forced to watch the quality of their performances atrophy in correlation to their age. Consequently, the acclaimed Pulp Fiction director has expressed his desire to leave the film game at his creative apex.

With the release of Once Upon a Time Upon in Hollywood bringing Tarantino's cinematic output to nine feature films, several fans imagined that his next project in the director's seat would be his last. According to Variety, Tarantino is set to undertake an eight-episode television series slated to begin production next year. Let's hope we get a few more of these television series before Tarantino calls it a career.