Watch: Southwest pilot leans out of cockpit window to retrieve passenger's phone

Southwest Airlines offered more than the usual customer service when a passenger onboard realized they left their phone at the gate.

The plane, leaving out of Long Beach Airport, had already rolled away from the terminal in preparation for takeoff, but paused long enough for the gate crew to pass the phone to a ground grew member, who then ran over to the plane's cockpit window. From there, the Southwest employee reached up to the captain, who was hanging way out of the cockpit window trying to grab the phone. And after a couple of jumps, the ground crew member was able to pass the phone to the pilot. Now that's what I call teamwork! (See video below.)