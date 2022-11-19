Conan O'Brien on writing the classic Simpsons episode "Marge vs. the Monorail"

Sometimes you just know it when you see it. From the first minute it was broadcast back in January 1993, Simpsons fans heralded Marge vs. the Monorail as one of the greatest episodes of the series. Even today, with over 30 seasons under its belt, one can still argue that Marge vs. the Monorail has retained its placement at the apex of excellent Simpsons episodes.

The episode has become so revered that it garnered its writer, Conan O'Brien, thousands of adoring fans outside of his equally acclaimed hosting duties. Moreover, some fans of O'Brien's talk show also love the Simpsons and have yet to learn their favorite quip-slinging, ginger late-night host penned the episode. O'Brien truly is a man of boundless talent.

In the video linked above, Conan O'Brien sits down with Howard Stern to recount his experience writing one of the best episodes from one of television's most impactful series.