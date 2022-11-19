Quake for Apple Watch

You may now run classic first-person shooter Quake on the Apple Watch. Even if it's not much fun to play, it'll be nice to walk around with one's timepiece constantly making slide-racking sounds, zombie moaning noises, clunking grenades, the sound of meat slapping wetly, etc., as the demo loops.
Quake 1 port for Apple Watches that uses software rendering and has mostly working audio playback. Runs shareware and registered versions of the game with optional "cd" audio. This port started from the original Quake Watch port by Tomas "MyOwnClone" Vymazal.