Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor is getting another companion

Any longtime fans of Doctor Who know that multiple-person Tardis teams are the best. Unless you count the four specials that bridge the gap between series four and five of the 2005 reboot, the Doctor needs a companion. No matter how familiar we've become with the Doctor over the years, the utility of a surrogate character for the show's audience will never diminish. Companions offer the Doctor perspective and generate conflict. So why have one when you can have two? Amy Pond is great by herself, but Amy and Rory are even better. Everyone loves Jamie, but Jamie and Zoe's divergent personalities play off each other beautifully in episodes like The Mind Robber.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Yasmin Finney will serve as a new companion for the Doctor in the 2023 trio of specials. However, in addition to Finney's character, who will be the first trans actor and companion in the show's lengthy history, Millie Gibson will join the Tardis team for Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Timelord. It's unclear at this point if both companions will serve at the same time, but let's hope that Finney's Rose and Gibson's Ruby Sunday will interact in the future.