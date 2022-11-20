Skateboarder Leticia Bufoni grinds a rail 9000 ft in the air.

You can't go any bigger than this. Nine-thousand feet in the air on a Fast and Furious franchised plane, Leticia Bufoni "feeble grinds" a rail attached to the plane's back hatch

From her sponsor's Insta:

"This is Sky Grind! Feel the fear and do it anyway: after months of preparation, Leticia's latest project combined her twin loves of skating and skydiving to hit a rail at 9,000feet! Hope you guys enjoy watching it as much as she did making it!

Click here for the short clip of the grind or here for the full version. Here is Bufoni's Insta for images and reels. For the behind-the-scenes video, click here.